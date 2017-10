Oct 12 (Reuters) - MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA:

* Q3 SALES EUR ‍​6.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INABILITY TO DELIVER TO BRAZIL SINCE START OF 2017 TO RESULT IN SHORTFALL OF NEARLY EUR 2 MILLION IN SALES IN 2017‍​

* SALES WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVEL IN 2018