Nov 22 (Reuters) - MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA:

* MEDICREA RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR 3D-PRINTED TITANIUM INTERBODY DEVICES AND INTRODUCES ADAPTEK™ SURGEON-ADAPTIVE TECHNOLOGY

* ‍RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR ITS IB3D RANGE OF 3D-PRINTED TITANIUM INTERBODY DEVICES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)