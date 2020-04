April 10 (Reuters) - MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY FY 2019 RESULTS AND Q1 2020 REVENUE

* FY NET FINANCIAL DEBT EUR 4.7 MLN VS EUR 2.8 MLN YR AGO

* AT 31 DEC 2019, CASH POSITION EUR 3.8 MLN, REINFORCED BY CAPITAL INCREASE EUR 8.5 MLN VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN 2020

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 7.4 MLN VS EUR 7.7 MLN YR AGO

* COVID-19: NON-URGENT SURGERIES ARE POSTPONED, SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ACTIVITIES FROM 16 MARCH 2020

* AS OF 8 APRIL 2020, CASH POSITION EUR 10 MLN

* COVID-19: EXPECTS Q2 REVENUE TO BE VERY WEAK

* NEGOTIATION FOR A STATE GUARANTEED LOAN OF EUR 3 MILLION

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)