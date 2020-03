BRIEF-Medicrea's Daily Sales Decrease Due To Coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - Medicrea International SA:

* MEDICREA IS PROTECTED FROM THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DAILY SALES HAVE DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY SINCE MARCH 12

* GROUP HAS NEGOTIATED WITH ITS MAIN SUPPLIERS TO POSTPONE ORDERS AND DELIVERIES TO THE 3RD QUARTER

* CONCLUSION OF ONE OF POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS WE WERE WORKING ON WILL MOST LIKELY BE POSTPONED UNTIL SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ALL OF OUR BANKING PARTNERS, INCLUDING BPI, HAVE TAKEN THE NECESSARY STEPS TO DEFER LOAN REPAYMENTS OR LEASE PAYMENTS UNTIL THE END OF SEPTEMBER