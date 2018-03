March 28 (Reuters) - Medicure Inc:

* MEDICURE ANNOUNCES FURTHER UP-DATE ON PREXXARTAN®

* MEDICURE - NAMED IN CIVIL CLAIM IN FLORIDA FROM THIRD PARTY MANUFACTURER OF PREXXARTAN ORAL SOLUTION AGAINST CARMEL BIOSCIENCES

* MEDICURE INC - CLAIM DISPUTES RIGHTS GRANTED BY CARMEL TO COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO PREXXARTAN