March 19 (Reuters) - Medicure Inc:

* MEDICURE ANNOUNCES AN UP-DATE ON PREXXARTAN® LAUNCH

* ‍MEDICURE INTENDED TO LAUNCH PREXXARTAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* ‍MEDICURE HAD INTENDED TO LAUNCH PREXXARTAN(®) DURING FIRST HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: