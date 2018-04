BRIEF-Medidata Reports Q1 Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.17

April 19 (Reuters) - Medidata Solutions Inc:

* MEDIDATA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q1 REVENUE $149.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $147 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED

* REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $51 MILLION COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.67, REVENUE VIEW $636.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S