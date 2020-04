April 30 (Reuters) - Medigard Ltd:

* CO’S INABILITY TO DATE TO RAISE FUNDS & PROGRESS KT009 PROJECT MAY RESULT IN LICENCE BEING TERMINATED IN NEAR FUTURE

* ARRANGEMENT TO RAISE CAPITAL TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES AND PROGRESS KT009 PROJECT UNDER ITS LICENCE ABANDONED DUE TO COVID 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: