2 months ago
BRIEF-Medigen Biotechnology plans new issuance for loan repayment and working capital enrichment
June 14, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Medigen Biotechnology plans new issuance for loan repayment and working capital enrichment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Medigen Biotechnology Corp :

* Says it plans to issue about 15 million new shares of its common stock

* Says issue price will be decided later

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and fulfill the working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/64pqLW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

