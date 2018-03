BRIEF-Medigene AG Says ‍Planned 2018 EBITDA Loss Of EUR 21 - 23 Mln​

March 22 (Reuters) - Medigene AG:

* PTA-NEWS: MEDIGENE AG: MEDIGENE PUBLISHES 2017 ANNUAL REPORT AND ANNOUNCES START OF CLINICAL TRIAL WITH TCR IMMUNOTHERAPY MDG1011

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY 17%​

* ‍RAISED 2017 GUIDANCE MET, EBITDA LOSS LOWER THAN FORECASTED; LOSS REDUCED BY 2%​

* ‍STARTING PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL WITH TCR IMMUNE CELL THERAPY MDG1011​

* ‍PATIENT RECRUITMENT COMPLETED FOR PHASE I/II STUDY WITH DC VACCINES​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO GENERATE TOTAL REVENUE OF BETWEEN EUR 7.5 - 9.5 M IN 2018​

* ‍PLANNED 2018 EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 21 - 23 M​ Further company coverage: