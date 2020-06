June 23 (Reuters) - Medigene AG:

* PTA-NEWS: MEDIGENE AG: MEDIGENE ENTERS PHASE I CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH ITS TCR-T IMMUNOTHERAPY MDG1021 IN HEMATOLOGICAL CANCERS

* MEDIGENE AG - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM DUTCH REGULATORY AUTHORITY TO BEGIN FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL OF MDG1021. MDG1021

* MEDIGENE AG - PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL IN CANCER PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM RELAPSE/PERSISTENCE AFTER ALLOGENEIC HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELL TRANSPLANTATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: