BRIEF-Medigene Q1 Total Revenue Down At Eur 1.40 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - MEDIGENE AG:

* TOTAL REVENUE IN Q1 2020 DECREASED TO EUR1.40 M FROM EUR2.10 M IN Q1 2019

* AS OF 31 MARCH 2020, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND FIXED-TERM DEPOSITS AMOUNTED TO EUR48.53 M

* Q1 (EBITDA) DECREASED BY EUR0.96 M ON PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER (Q1 2019: EUR-4.99 M), AMOUNTING TO EUR-5.95 M

* MEDIGENE CONFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL FORECAST FOR 2020

* CURRENTLY, MEDIGENE EXPECTS NO MATERIAL INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON TOTAL REVENUE, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES AND LOSS AT EBITDA LEVEL