Aug 7 (Reuters) - Medigene AG:

* H1 NET LOSS FOR PERIOD REDUCED BY 3% TO EUR 7.2 MILLION

* NOW EXPECTS TO GENERATE TOTAL 2018 REVENUE OF BETWEEN EUR 9.5 - 10.5 MILLION

* IMPROVES EBITDA GUIDANCE AND NOW EXPECTS A LOWER EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 18 - 20 MILLION