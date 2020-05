BRIEF-Medigene Raises 2020 EBITDA Target

May 27 (Reuters) - MEDIGENE AG:

* ADJUSTS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND EXPECTS IMPROVED EBITDA RESULT

* TODAY DECIDED TO ADJUST ITS PREVIOUS 2020 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE WITH LOWER RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

* TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT EUR 7 - 9 M.

* GUIDANCE FOR ANTICIPATED 2020 EBITDA LOSS IMPROVES TO RANGE OF EUR19 - 27 M (PREVIOUSLY EBITDA LOSS OF EUR24 - 32 M)

* BASED ON THIS PLANNING, COMPANY IS FINANCED UNTIL END OF 2021