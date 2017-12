Dec 5 (Reuters) - MEDIGENE AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: MEDIGENE AG: MEDIGENE SELLS US-RIGHTS FOR VEREGEN® AND RAISES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2017

* EXPECTS REVENUES OF EUR 10.5-11.5 M INSTEAD OF EUR 8-10 M AS PREVIOUSLY GUIDED

* EXPECTS 2017 EBITDA-LOSS OF EUR 14-15 M INSTEAD OF EUR 16-18 M

* EXPECTS 2017 CASH UTILIZATION OF EUR 20-22 M INSTEAD OF EUR 23-27 M