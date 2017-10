Sept 18 (Reuters) - Medigus Ltd

* Medigus announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Medigus Ltd - ‍operating loss for three months ended June 30, 2017, was $1.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in three months ended June 30, 2016​

* Medigus Ltd - Revenues for three months ended June 30, 2017, were $82,000, a decrease of 16%, compared to three months ended June 30, 2016