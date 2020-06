June 24 (Reuters) - Medigus Ltd:

* MEDIGUS INCREASES HOLDINGS IN SCOUTCAM

* MEDIGUS LTD - INCREASED ITS OWNERSHIP IN SCOUTCAM TO 50.1% FOLLOWING CONVERSION OF CREDIT INTO EQUITY

* MEDIGUS LTD - FOLLOWING CONVERSION, COMPANY NOW HOLDS 50.1% IN SCOUTCAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: