April 27 (Reuters) - Medigus Ltd:

* MEDIGUS SIGNS A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH L1 SYSTEMS FOR THE COMMERCIALIZATION OF COVID-19 MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS

* MEDIGUS LTD - MEDIGUS SHALL BE ENTITLED TO PROCEEDS FROM SALES BASED ON A PROFIT SHARE MODEL BASED ON SCOPE OF FINANCING PROVIDED BY MEDIGUS