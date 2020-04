BRIEF-Medigus Signs Binding Letter Of Intent With Polyrizon For Investment, Joint Commercialization Of Biological Gels

April 24 (Reuters) - Medigus Ltd:

* MEDIGUS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH POLYRIZON FOR AN INVESTMENT IN AND JOINT COMMERCIALIZATION OF BIOLOGICAL GELS FOR PROTECTING PATIENTS AGAINST COVID-19 AND OTHER BIOLOGICAL THREATS

* MEDIGUS - COMMERCIAL ARRANGEMENT GRANTS MEDIGUS AN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, RESELL AND DISTRIBUTE POLYRIZON’S PRODUCTS FOR A PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

* MEDIGUS - CO WILL INVEST IN POLYRIZON UP TO $100,000, TO BE INVESTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH A BUDGET, AS MUTUALLY AGREED BY PARTIES

* MEDIGUS - WILL RECEIVE ORDINARY SHARES CONSTITUTING 20% OF POLYRIZON'S CURRENTLY ISSUED & OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL