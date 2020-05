May 15 (Reuters) - Medigus Ltd:

* MEDIGUS SIGNED AN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH ELBIT SYSTEMS LAND FOR THE DISTRIBUTION IN MEXICO OF PANDEMIC RESPONSE VENTILATORS FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS

* MEDIGUS LTD - WILL OBTAIN EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FROM ELBIT SYSTEMS, FOR MARKETING AND SALE OF THIS PRODUCT TO CUSTOMERS IN MEXICO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: