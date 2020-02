Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mediland Pharm Ltd:

* MEDILAND’S LOCAL OPERATIONS & REVENUES HAVE BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* PRODUCED A SUPPLY OF HAND SANITISERS TO MEET DEMAND CAUSED BY OUTBREAK

* MEDILAND'S STORES IN SYDNEY, MELBOURNE, GOLD COAST & AUCKLAND CLOSED FOR DURATION OF OUTBREAK