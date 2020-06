June 15 (Reuters) - MEDINCELL SA:

* LAUNCHES A CAPITAL INCREASE OF A MINIMUM OF 11 M€

* ONE OR MANY EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS INTEND TO SUBSCRIBE TO THIS OFFER FOR APPROXIMATELY 8 M€

* NUMBER OF SHARES TO ISSUE, OF A NOMINAL VALUE OF €0.01, WILL IN ANY EVENT BE LIMITED TO 10% OF NUMBER OF SHARES CURRENTLY ADMITTED TO TRADING

* THE SHARE’S ISSUE PRICE OF OFFER WILL BE AT LEAST EQUAL TO VOLUME-WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE PRICE FOR LAST 10 TRADING SESSIONS PRECEDING THE SETTING OF ISSUE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)