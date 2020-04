BRIEF-MedinCell Launches COVID-19 Research Initiative

April 7 (Reuters) - Medincell SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY LAUNCH OF COVID-19 RESEARCH INITIATIVE BASED ON EXPERIENCE TO FORMULATE LONG-ACTING INJECTABLE IVERMECTIN

* RESEARCHERS AT MONASH UNIVERSITY IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, PUBLISHED LAST FRIDAY STUDY SHOWING ANTIPARASITIC DRUG IVERMECTIN CAN KILL CORONAVIRUS IN LABORATORY SETTING IN UNDER 48 HOURS

* SINGLE IVERMECTIN TREATMENT IS ABLE TO EFFECT ∼5000-FOLD REDUCTION IN VIRUS AT 48H IN CELL CULTURE

* HAS PUBLISHED DATA SHOWING THAT LONG-ACTING FORMULATIONS OF IVERMECTIN CAN BE DESIGNED WITH ITS BEPO® TECHNOLOGY

* ALREADY LEADING PROGRAM AIMING AT DEVELOPING A 3-MONTH INJECTABLE PRODUCT TO FIGHT MALARIA

* FUTURE CLINICAL STUDIES WILL CONFIRM ACTION OF IVERMECTIN ON COVID-19 VIRUS

* IN CASE OF POSITIVE RESULTS BEPO® TECHNOLOGY BASED LONG-ACTING INJECTABLE IVERMECTIN OFFERS A RAPIDLY DEPLOYABLE AND AFFORDABLE SOLUTION FOR A GLOBAL PANDEMIC

