BRIEF-Medincell Launches Regulatory Development Of Mdc-WWM Program

April 22 (Reuters) - Medincell SA:

* MEDINCELL LAUNCHES REGULATORY DEVELOPMENT OF MDC-WWM PROGRAM

* HAS DESIGNED, TESTED AND SELECTED WITH SUPPORT OF BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION CANDIDATE FORMULATION WHICH CAN NOW ENTER PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* PRECLINICAL ACTIVITIES AND PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDIES WILL BE FULLY FUNDED BY A UP TO $19 MILLION OVER FOUR YEARS GRANT

* GRANT IS STRUCTURED IN ADVANCED INSTALLMENTS TO COVER COSTS THAT WILL BE INCURRED BY PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)