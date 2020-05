May 27 (Reuters) - Medincell SA:

* MEDINCELL SECURES €10.9 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE FINANCING

* LOAN TAKEN OUT WITH BANQUE POPULAIRE DU SUD AND BNP PARIBAS IN FORM OF PGE

* THE LOAN IS STRUCTURED AS A PGE (STATE GUARANTEED LOAN) WITH AN INITIAL MATURITY OF 12 MONTHS AT A 0,25% RATE AND AN OPTION FOR UP TO 5 YEARS EXTENSION

* SECOND HALF OF YEAR SHOULD BE RICH FOR MEDINCELL, WITH POTENTIAL MILESTONES FOR SEVERAL PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)