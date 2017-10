Sept 27 (Reuters) - MEDINE LTD:

* RETIREMENT OF DANIEL GIRAUD, G.O.S.K AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CEO OF THE COMPANY, EFFECTIVE AS FROM 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017‍​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MEDINE LIMITED APPOINTED MR. THIERRY SAUZIER AS THE NEW CEO OF THE GROUP, EFFECTIVE AS FROM 1 OCTOBER Link to press release: bit.ly/2xAmuho Further company coverage: