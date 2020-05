May 12 (Reuters) - Medine Ltd:

* MEDINE LTD - OUTLOOK TO END OF FY EXPECTED TO WORSEN SIGNIFICANTLY AND REMAINS UNCERTAIN FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* MEDINE LTD - QTRLY GROUP LOSS BEFORE TAXATION 164.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 40.3 MILLION RUPEES

* MEDINE LTD - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE 363.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 419.9 MILLION RUPEES Source text : bit.ly/2Lh3Enc Further company coverage: