April 10 (Reuters) - MEDINET NASR FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT :

* BOARD DISCUSSED POTENTIAL COOPERATION WITH SODIC THROUGH MERGER OR ACQUISITION

* BOARD AUTHORIZED CHAIRMAN TO COMMUNICATE WITH SODIC ON POTENTIAL DEAL

* BOARD APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF EFG HERMES AS FINANCIAL ADVISER

* BOARD APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF ZAKI HASHEM & PARTNERS AS LEGAL ADVISER