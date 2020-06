June 12 (Reuters) - MediNet Group Ltd:

* SEES ABOUT AN 10% TO 15% INCREASE IN ITS CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS FOR YEAR

* SEES REVENUE INCREASE DURING YEAR

* EXPECTED LOSS DUE TO ONE-OFF IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT