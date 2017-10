Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells reporters in a call after Q1 results:

* base scenario is to cut stake in Generali to 10 percent from 13 percent during plan, but we are open to other options

* sees no room to review strategic plan early

* sees positive mood from foreign investors, particularly U.S. investors, towards European banks, hopes Carige’s capital increase will be completed successfully Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)