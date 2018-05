May 11 (Reuters) - Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:

* DIVIDEND IN CURRENT YEAR TO BE BASED AT HIGHER END OF 40-50 PERCENT RANGE FOR PAYOUT RATIO

* CONFIRMS INTENTION TO GO DOWN TO 10 PERCENT STAKE IN ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI BY JUNE 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mark Bendeich)