Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mediobanca:

* MEDIOBANCA CEO SAYS TO TEMPER SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION WITH TACTICAL M&A

* MEDIOBANCA CEO SAYS M&A TARGETS ARE IN WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND CONSUMER FINANCE

* MEDIOBANCA CEO SAYS COULD SELL GENERALI SHARES "AT RIGHT PRICE" TO SPEED UP CAPITAL REINVESTMENT IN BUSINESSES WHERE BANK WANTS TO GROW