BRIEF-Medios Buys Koelsche Blister GmbH And Raises Debt Capital

March 19 (Reuters) - MEDIOS AG:

* ACQUIRES KÖLSCHE BLISTER GMBH AND RAISES DEBT CAPITAL

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR KÖLSCHE BLISTER GMBH AMOUNTS TO EUR 3 MILLION AND WILL BE PAID HALF EACH IN FORM OF MEDIOS SHARES AND CASH

* TODAY SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR A SYNDICATED LOAN IN FORM OF TWO FACILITIES TOTALING EUR 62.5 MILLION

* NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED WILL BE CREATED FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL IN A CAPITAL INCREASE IN KIND EXCLUDING SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* SHARE CAPITAL OF MEDIOS AG WILL BE INCREASED FROM EUR 14,564,019 TO EUR 14,628,590

* LOAN WILL ENABLE MEDIOS TO FINANCE FUTURE GROWTH AND TO MAKE FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IF REQUIRED

* BOTH FACILITIES WILL MATURE ON 30 DECEMBER 2022 WITH AN EXTENSION OPTION FOR TWO YEARS

* INITIAL VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF LOAN IS EQUAL TO EURIBOR PLUS A MARGIN OF 1.50 AND 1.25% P.A. RESPECTIVELY