BRIEF-​Medios: Capital Increase In Kind, Forecast For 2018

March 12 (Reuters) - Medios AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ​MEDIOS AG PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE IN KIND FOR THE EXPANSION OF A BUSINESS SEGMENT AND ANNOUNCES ANNUAL FORECAST FOR 2018

* SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES AND EARNINGS EXPECTED FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* A TOTAL OF 900,000 NEW SHARES ARE TO BE ISSUED IN EXCHANGE FOR CONTRIBUTION OF OPERATING UNITS

* INTENDS TO TAKE OVER SUBSTANTIAL OPERATING UNITS OF BERLINAPOTHEKE SCHNEIDER & OLESKI OHG

* SEES GROUP SALES OF AROUND 320 MILLION EUR (IFRS), EBT TOTALLING AROUND 11 MILLION EUROS (IFRS) FOR 2018

* PLANNED EBT FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR DO NOT INCLUDE NON-CASH SPECIAL EFFECT FROM SHARE OPTION PLAN

* TO INCREASE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL BY 0.9 MILLION EUROS FROM TO 14.6 MILLION EUROS

* ISSUANCE OF 900,000 NEW BEARER SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 1.00 EURO EACH