Sept 27 (Reuters) - MEDIOS AG

* BENEFITS FROM STRONG DEMAND FOR PERSONALIZED MEDICINE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 AND CONFIRMS ITS FORECAST FOR THE FULL YEAR

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD STILL EXPECTS EUR 230 MILLION IN SALES AND EUR 7.0 MILLION TO EUR 7.5 MILLION IN EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) FOR FULL YEAR​

* ‍SALES ROSE IN H12017 BY 59 PERCENT TO EUR 117 MILLION, WHILE EBT INCREASED BY 40 PERCENT TO EUR 3.9 MILLION​