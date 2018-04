BRIEF-Medios Confirms Positive Outlook For 2018

April 27 (Reuters) - Medios AG:

* CONFIRMS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* FY GROUP SALES ROSE YEAR ON YEAR BY 58 PER CENT TO EUR 254 MILLION

* FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018, MANAGING BOARD STILL EXPECTS THAT MEDIOS GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO GROW

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT AN INCREASE IN GROUP SALES OF 26 PER CENT TO AROUND EUR 320 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* FY GROUP EBT CLIMBED BY 38 PER CENT TO EUR 8.0 MILLION (IFRS; PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 5.8 MILLION, PRO-FORMA* IFRS)

* EBT IS INTENDED TO IMPROVE BY 37 PER CENT TO AROUND EUR 11 MILLION IN 2018 (IFRS) AS PLANNED