May 13 (Reuters) - MEDIOS AG:

* SECONDARY PLACEMENT OVERSUBSCRIBED SEVERAL TIMES - FREE FLOAT OVER 60%

* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 600,000 EXISTING SHARES

* FREE FLOAT OF MEDIOS AG HAS INCREASED FROM AROUND 57% TO AROUND 61% AS A RESULT OF FULL PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)