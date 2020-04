BRIEF-Medios FY Adjusted EBITDA Up At EUR 17.7 Mln

April 8 (Reuters) - MEDIOS AG:

* MEDIOS AG WITH RECORD YEAR 2019 - OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DESPITE CORONA PANDEMIC

* EXPECTS SUSTAINED GROWTH FOR 2020 WITH GROUP SALES OF AROUND EUR 610 TO 670 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBT* OF AROUND EUR 17.5 TO 20.5 MILLION

* FY INCREASE IN GROUP SALES TO EUR 517 MILLION (+ 58%)

* CONSOLIDATED EBITDA), ADJUSTED FOR EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES, ROSE BY 51.4% TO EUR 17.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 11.7 MILLION) IN 2019

* BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT HAS SO FAR NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY CORONA PANDEMIC

* NEVERTHELESS, IT IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE WHETHER SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS WILL HAVE A LARGER IMPACT ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN FUTURE

* CONSOLIDATED EBT, ADJUSTED FOR EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES, CLIMBED 47.7% TO EUR 16.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 11.0 MILLION) IN 2019

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN AROUND EUR 19.5 MILLION AND EUR 22.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)