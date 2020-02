BRIEF-Medios FY Group EBITDA Rose By 51.5% To EUR 17.8 Mln

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Medios AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MEDIOS AG: STRONG GROWTH IN 2019 - ANNUAL FORECAST SLIGHTLY EXCEEDED

* GROUP SALES IN PERIOD FROM JANUARY TO DECEMBER 2019 INCREASED BY 57.6 PER CENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 516.8 MILLION

* FY GROUP EBITDA ROSE BY 51.5 PER CENT TO EUR 17.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 11.7 MILLION)

* FY EBT, ADJUSTED FOR EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES*, CLIMBED BY 47.9 PER CENT TO EUR 16.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 11.0 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)