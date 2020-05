May 4 (Reuters) - Medios AG:

* CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2020 AFTER FIRST QUARTER - ADMISSION TO PRIME STANDARD INTENDED

* Q1 SALES INCREASED BY 52.1% TO EUR 162.8 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 107.0 MILLION).

* MANAGEMENT BOARD CONFIRMS FULL-YEAR FORECAST.

* Q1 (EBITDA), ADJUSTED FOR EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES*, INCREASED BY 19.4% TO EUR 4.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 3.6 MILLION)