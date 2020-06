BRIEF-Medios Resolves On Capital Increase Up To 10% Of Share Capital

June 3 (Reuters) - MEDIOS AG:

* RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS OF UP TO ALMOST 10% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL OF CURRENTLY EUR 14,628,590.00 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY UP TO ALMOST 10%

* TO INCREASE BY ISSUING UP TO 1,456,401 NEW NO-PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES

* STATUTORY SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXCLUDED

* NEW SHARES CARRY SAME RIGHTS AS EXISTING SHARES AND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON REGULATED MARKET OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

* FIRST TRADING DAY OF NEW SHARES IS EXPECTED TO BE JUNE 5, 2020

* DELIVERY OF NEW SHARES IS ENVISAGED FOR MONDAY, 8 JUNE 2020

* PLACEMENT PRICE AND EXACT NUMBER OF NEW SHARES TO BE ISSUED WILL BE DETERMINED BY MANAGEMENT BOARD WITH APPROVAL OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AFTER COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT PROCEDURE