BRIEF-Medios To Triple Production Capacities By Expanding Its Site In Berlin

July 8 (Reuters) - MEDIOS AG:

* ADDITIONAL PRODUCTION SITE ENABLES TRIPLING OF PRODUCTION CAPACITIES

* SYNERGY EFFECTS EXPECTED WITH MANAGEABLE INVESTMENT

* SIGNED A CONTRACT TO RENT A FURTHER BUILDING WITH A TOTAL AREA OF AROUND 4,500 M^2 AT AN EXISTING SITE IN BERLIN

* INTENDS IN PARTICULAR TO ESTABLISH FURTHER LABORATORIES FOR MANUFACTURING OF PATIENT-SPECIFIC THERAPIES THERE AND TO FURTHER OPTIMIZE LOGISTICS

* EXPECTS TO MOVE INTO PREMISES AND GRADUALLY START UP LABORATORIES IN SECOND HALF OF 2021