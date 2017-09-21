FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medipal Holdings to issue 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants
September 21, 2017 / 9:12 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Medipal Holdings to issue 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Medipal Holdings Corp

* Says it will issue 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with subscription warrants, worth more than 30 billion yen

* Says coupon rate of 0 percent, payment date on Oct. 10 (London time) and maturity date on Oct. 7, 2022 (London time)

* Says warrants with the convertibles can be exercised during the period from Oct. 24 to Sept. 23, 2022 (London time)

* Proceeds will be used for shares acquisition, share repurchase and system development fund

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/EMDE5Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

