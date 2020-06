June 19 (Reuters) - Medipharm Labs Corp:

* MEDIPHARM LABS AUSTRALIA ENTERS INTO NEW SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH VIVO CANNABIS AND PREPARES TO COMMENCE SALES

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP - MEDIPHARM LABS AUSTRALIA TO SUPPLY FULL RANGE OF GMP-CERTIFIED, FORMULATED CBD, THC CANNABIS OIL PRODUCTS TO BEACON MEDICAL AUSTRALIA

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP - AGREEMENT HAS AN INITIAL ONE-YEAR TERM SUBJECT TO RENEWAL