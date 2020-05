May 15 (Reuters) - Medipharm Labs Corp:

* MEDIPHARM LABS AUSTRALIA SIGNS FIRST EUROPEAN WHITE-LABEL CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH UK-BASED CANNARAY’S THERISMOS

* MEDIPHARM LABS - UNDER THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT, MEDIPHARM LABS AUSTRALIA WILL SUPPLY A RANGE OF CANNABIS OIL PRODUCTS

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP - ALSO UNDER AGREEMENT, THERISMOS WILL PURCHASE - WITHIN UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND - CERTAIN FORMULATIONS AND DOSAGE FORMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: