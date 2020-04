April 24 (Reuters) - Medipharm Labs Corp:

* MEDIPHARM LABS AUSTRALIA SIGNS FIRST INTERNATIONAL WHITE-LABEL SUPPLY DEAL WITH NEW ZEALAND BASED HELIUS THERAPEUTICS

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP - AGREEMENT HAS AN INITIAL TWO-YEAR TERM

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP - MEDIPHARM LABS AUSTRALIA WILL SUPPLY A RANGE OF GMP CERTIFIED CANNABIS OIL PRODUCTS