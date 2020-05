May 4 (Reuters) - Medipharm Labs Corp:

* MEDIPHARM LABS AUSTRALIA SIGNS ITS SECOND GMP WHITE-LABEL DEAL TO SUPPLY NEW ZEALAND’S MEDICAL CANNABIS MARKET

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP - TO SUPPLY PHARMACEUTICAL-QUALITY WHITE-LABEL, CANNABIS OIL PRODUCTS TO CANNASOUTH PLANT RESEARCH NEW ZEALAND