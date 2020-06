BRIEF-Medipharm Labs Reports Net Loss Before Tax Of $22 Mln In Q1 2020

June 18 (Reuters) - Medipharm Labs Corp:

* MEDIPHARM LABS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS, CLEARS PATH FOR INTERNATIONAL GROWTH

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP - NET LOSS BEFORE TAX OF $22 MILLION IN Q1 2020

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP QTRLY REVENUE $11.09 MILLION VERSUS $22 MILLION

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP - “COVID-19 EXACERBATED CHALLENGE OF ESTABLISHING A STRONG LEGAL CANNABIS MARKET IN CANADA BY DELAYING RETAIL STORE OPENINGS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)