BRIEF-Medipharm Labs Ships Cannabis Topicals And Accelerates Development To Expand Topicals Presence In Medical And Adult-Use Markets

March 25 (Reuters) - Medipharm Labs Corp:

* MEDIPHARM LABS SHIPS CANNABIS TOPICALS AND ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT TO EXPAND TOPICALS PRESENCE IN MEDICAL AND ADULT-USE MARKETS

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP - COMPLETED ITS FIRST SHIPMENT OF TOPICALS FROM ITS GMP-CERTIFIED BARRIE FACILITY THIS WEEK

* MEDIPHARM LABS CORP - WOULD LOOK TO COMMERCIALIZE ITS IN-HOUSE DEVELOPED COMPOUNDS INITIALLY WITHIN CANADA

* MEDIPHARM LABS - EXPECT WORLDWIDE DEMAND FOR TOPICALS COULD INCREASE AS NEW CANNABIS MARKETS START TO COME ONLINE & LEGALIZE CONCENTRATE BASED PRODUCTS