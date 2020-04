BRIEF-Medistim: Change Of Dividend Proposal For FY 2019

April 3 (Reuters) - Medistim ASA:

* MEDISTIM ASA: CHANGE OF DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR THE FINANCIAL YEARS 2019

* DUE TO ONGOING COVID-19 SITUATION AND GENERAL UNCERTAINTIES, BOARD DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR FY 2019 FROM FIXED DIVIDEND TO AUTHORIZATION TO BOARD TO RESOLVE DIVIDEND BASED ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FY 2019

* PROPOSED AUTHORIZATION WILL BE LIMITED TO NOK 2.75 PER SHARE, EQUAL TO INITIALLY PROPOSED DIVIDEND, WITH A TERM UNTIL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2021

* TOO EARLY TO ASSESS LONG-TERM EFFECTS OF VIRUS ON MEDISTIM WITH CERTAINTY

* BOARD IS OF OPINION THAT IT IS IN BEST INTEREST OF CO AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO AWAIT FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS BEFORE POTENTIALLY DECIDING TO RESOLVE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2019